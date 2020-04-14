Van hits people waiting for food, five hurt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five persons were injured after a minivan carrying drinking water crashed into people who were waiting for the food being distributed by a community kitchen here on Monday.Ernakulam General Hospital authorities said of the five, the condition of two persons was serious and they were recuperating at the surgical ICU of the hospital.

“Tamil Nadu natives Mani, Dandapani and Babu and one another person whose whereabouts are unknown, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Ashkar, the driver of the van who injured his hand, was discharged. Mani and the unidentified person are admitted to the ICU as they suffered head injuries,” said the spokesperson of the hospital.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred around noon in front of the Town Hall where migrant workers and the destitute staying under the Ernakulam North railway overbridge were waiting for food supplied by a community kitchen and charitable organisations.The van, which was carrying packaged drinking water for distribution, lost control near the overbridge and crashed into the crowd, before hitting a tree nearby. The Ernakulam Central Police said they have registered a case.