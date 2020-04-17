STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Motor Vehicles Department sings ‘Athithi Devo Bava’

The video begins with a montage of the vibrant Kochi city, announcement of  the lockdown and the shots of various deserted looking factories, which were the main employers of migrants.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from the music video

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has come out with a music video titled ‘Athithi Devo Bava’, advocating the message of treating migrant labourers working in the state as guests and collectively fighting the pandemic affecting their livelihoods. The music video in Hindi targeting the migrant population conveys the message that the state cares about them.

The video begins with a montage of the vibrant Kochi city, announcement of the lockdown and the shots of various deserted looking factories, which were the main employers of migrants. It goes on to show the labourers at their camps, among police officials, health workers and legal authorities. The lyrics, ‘Haraana hai corona ko, har haal mein, himmat na haaro, jeethna hai milkar, himmat na haro,’ just about capture the spirit with which the state is fighting the virus.

Ideated and produced by the Sub-Regional Transport Office, Perumbavoor, the music video was shot in a time span of two days. “We wanted to convey a message of hope to the workers as well as depict the various measures being taken by Kerala, as a reassurance to people. Most of the time was spent on the lyrics in Hindi and finding a singer comfortable with the language,” said Shefiq B, joint regional transport officer, Perumbavoor, who is also an award-winning photographer. Instances of migrants agitating in parts of the state were reported in the initial days of the lockdown and Perumbavoor being a hub of migrants in the state, the MVD officials ensured that needs of the workers were catered to. The video shot in Perumbavoor captures the efforts of community kitchen workers, Bandhu Mobile clinic started for migrants and distribution of groceries at labour camps.  

“While making the video would have been an easy task on any given day, working within the constraints of the lockdown was challenging. We had to work with minimum equipment, since there was no provision for renting any. Only a couple of people worked on the ground, without giving the impression of a shoot going on,” said Shimjad Hamza, director of the music video. “The video is the result of teamwork done as a social commitment,” he added.  

The album was released on April 15 through the Facebook pages of actors Mohanlal and Mammootty. The video has also been shared on MVD’s social medial handles as well on its YouTube channel and has been receiving lot of positive feedback. Shamem Ahammed is the creative director while Antony Jo is the DOP. Editing has been done by Nikesh Ramesh and music direction by Eldho P John. The lyrics were penned by Dr Mahesh S and Nithin Koottungal is the singer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Department
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp