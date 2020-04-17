Motor Vehicles Department sings ‘Athithi Devo Bava’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has come out with a music video titled ‘Athithi Devo Bava’, advocating the message of treating migrant labourers working in the state as guests and collectively fighting the pandemic affecting their livelihoods. The music video in Hindi targeting the migrant population conveys the message that the state cares about them.

The video begins with a montage of the vibrant Kochi city, announcement of the lockdown and the shots of various deserted looking factories, which were the main employers of migrants. It goes on to show the labourers at their camps, among police officials, health workers and legal authorities. The lyrics, ‘Haraana hai corona ko, har haal mein, himmat na haaro, jeethna hai milkar, himmat na haro,’ just about capture the spirit with which the state is fighting the virus.

Ideated and produced by the Sub-Regional Transport Office, Perumbavoor, the music video was shot in a time span of two days. “We wanted to convey a message of hope to the workers as well as depict the various measures being taken by Kerala, as a reassurance to people. Most of the time was spent on the lyrics in Hindi and finding a singer comfortable with the language,” said Shefiq B, joint regional transport officer, Perumbavoor, who is also an award-winning photographer. Instances of migrants agitating in parts of the state were reported in the initial days of the lockdown and Perumbavoor being a hub of migrants in the state, the MVD officials ensured that needs of the workers were catered to. The video shot in Perumbavoor captures the efforts of community kitchen workers, Bandhu Mobile clinic started for migrants and distribution of groceries at labour camps.

“While making the video would have been an easy task on any given day, working within the constraints of the lockdown was challenging. We had to work with minimum equipment, since there was no provision for renting any. Only a couple of people worked on the ground, without giving the impression of a shoot going on,” said Shimjad Hamza, director of the music video. “The video is the result of teamwork done as a social commitment,” he added.

The album was released on April 15 through the Facebook pages of actors Mohanlal and Mammootty. The video has also been shared on MVD’s social medial handles as well on its YouTube channel and has been receiving lot of positive feedback. Shamem Ahammed is the creative director while Antony Jo is the DOP. Editing has been done by Nikesh Ramesh and music direction by Eldho P John. The lyrics were penned by Dr Mahesh S and Nithin Koottungal is the singer.