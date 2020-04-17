STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The right cup of tea? UPASI research institue explores collaboration with ICMR to combat coronavirus

C Shreedharan, chairman, UPASI Tea Committee, said researchers from Taiwan and China have found in a laboratory study that SARS Cov-2 could be inhibited by compounds that are abundant in teas.

Published: 17th April 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UPASI Tea Research Institute is exploring the possibility of investigating the antiviral property of Theaflavins-3, a compound abundantly found in black tea and catechins from green tea for the control of Coronavirus in collaboration with Tea Board of India through Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

C Shreedharan, chairman, UPASI Tea Committee, said researchers from Taiwan and China have found in a laboratory study that SARS Cov-2 could be inhibited by compounds that are abundant in teas.

Numerous black tea polyphenols especially those of Theaflavins-1, Theaflavins-2 and Theaflavins-3 were found to inhibit the SARS Cov-2 replication.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"In black tea, Theaflavins-3 was the most abundant (1.05 per cent). These results suggest that Theaflavins might be good starting point for the design of more active inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 and these compounds are abundant in the extract of black tea produced from the seedling populations belonging to Camellia L SP as well as the cultivars developed by the UPASI Tea Research Institute," he said, in a release here.

Shreedharan said researchers from Taiwan and China have found that in a laboratory study SARS Cov-2 could be inhibited by compounds that are abundant in teas.

Numerous black tea polyphenols especially those of Theaflavins-1, Theaflavins-2 and Theaflavins-3 were found to inhibit the SARS Cov-2 replication.

In black tea, Theaflavins-3 was the most abundant (1.05 per cent). These results suggest that Theaflavins might be good starting point for the design of more active inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 and these compounds are abundant in the extract of black tea produced from the seedling populations belonging to Camellia L SP as well as the cultivars developed by the UPASI Tea Research Institute, the release said.

Drinking three to four cups of black tea a day is associated with lower risk of myocardial infarction and reduced risk of stroke, said the release.

It has also been proved that drinking black tea, which has Theaflavins content, three times a day had a positive impact on reducing the degree of growth of cancerous cells including breast cancer, skin cancer and prostrate cancer.

"Black tea extract also has beneficial effect in preventing / reducing cigarette smoke induced cancer in lungs," he said, in a statement.

"The amino acid L - Theanine, found almost exclusively in the tea plant, actively alters the attention of the brain. It also helps the body’s immune system in response to the infection of several diseases. There are evidences to show that black tea is associated with protective role against cancer, diabetics, cardiovascular diseases, prevention of infections besides detoxifying, stress relief and anti-inflammatory properties," Shreedharan said.

World over many researchers have proved drinking tea on a regular basis has immense health benefits. The chemical constituents of tea vary with the geographical location, cultivation practices, cultivars and processing.

Green tea contain largely polyphenols also known as catechins.

"Whereas black tea contains Theaflavins and Thearubigins, Phenolic acids and Theanine besides Caffeine. Both Catechins and Theaflavins are the compounds that are reported to be responsible for the beneficial effects of tea consumption," the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPASI Tea Research Institute coronavirus ICMR covid 19 Tea Board of India Theaflavins-1 Theaflavins-2 Theaflavins-3
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp