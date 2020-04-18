STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

For Chendamangalam weavers, joy is short-lived

Last Onam brought cheer to the community, but this Vishu is nothing less than a disaster

Published: 18th April 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of a woman at work at Chendamangalam

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Express spoke to Sivadasan Padmanabhan, a weaver from Chendamangalam, last Onam, he was ecstatic. After the recurrent floods, Onam 2019 was a season of resurgence for handloom weavers in the district. The sector soared to popularity and earned good revenue -- such a spike in sales was unheard of in 40 years. According to Sivadasan, last Onam was symbolic of hope for the handloom industry in Chendamangalam. But the coronavirus-induced lockdown and a dull Vishu in 2020 turned the wheels of time and a pall of gloom has fallen over the weaving sector. 

Onam and Vishu are decisive festivals for the industry. While 60 per cent of the handloom stock is sold during Onam, the remaining 40 per cent sells during Vishu. The latter’s sales provide for procuring the raw materials required for the upcoming Onam and salary for the workers. However, the lockdown has spelt doom to the livelihood of weavers. According to them, not a single piece of festive wear was sold this season. “We had made several hundred festive outfits for the season.

Not a single piece has been sold. These can’t be sold later owing to the crashing economy -- the public may have just enough money to procure essentials. My wife and I have been weaving looms at home but the raw materials are unavailable. There’s barely any money to buy medicines. The government had promised `1,000 from the Welfare Fund but we haven’t received the same. Currently, we survive on the free ration provided by the government,” said Sivadasan, who has been weaving for almost 35 years. 
The free uniform scheme in the state, which doubled income for weavers in the sector, hasn’t fed their stomachs this time either. “Hantex usually collects all the completed uniforms, but a month’s worth uniforms lies uncollected in the godown,” he said. 

While several sectors have been plagued due to the pandemic, the weaving industry is likely to be among the worst affected. “We just got back on our feet only to fall again. I’m afraid that the sector is heading towards doom. Keeping aside the availability of raw material, weavers are unable to repay their loans and interest. Around 60 per cent of them have availed the Mudra loans from nationalised banks. Simultaneously, as the weavers haven’t worked for the past 40 days, they have been unable to pay their part towards ESI (Employee State Insurance Scheme), thereby making them ineligible for free hospital treatment,” said T S Baby, president of the Paravoor Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society, who is also a member of the board of Kerala State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (Hantex). 

Baby urged the Centre and State governments to intervene and take the required measures to protect the traditional handloom industry as weaving is a primary trade in 16 states, with three lakh people employed in the sector. “Weavers in the state would receive a production incentive of `4,000 every month -- unfortunately due to the current circumstances, weavers  have been unable to work and therefore haven’t received the amount either.

We had expected a huge sale for this year’s Vishu -- we began making clothes from October and completed the same by mid-March. By then, the lockdown was almost in place. This year, we’d even received several orders from Gulf Malayalis -- special sarees and collections were made but they’re unsold too. We were just asked to provide cloth material for masks and a few weavers made the same using khadi as part of ‘Save the Loom’,” Baby said.

Tables turned
Onam and Vishu are decisive festivals for the industry. While 60 per cent of the handloom stock is sold during Onam, the remaining 40 per cent sells during Vishu. The Vishu sales provide for procuring the raw materials required for the upcoming Onam and salary for the workers. However, the lockdown spoiled the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp