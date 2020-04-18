‘Only modern medicine allowed for treatment’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government informed the High Court that it has decided to utilise only principles and practices of modern medicine for treating Covid-19 patients. The government made it clear that AYUSH Ministry’s advisory was only regarding the use of homoeopathy and other systems of alternative medicine to boost immunity.

Senior Government Pleader P Narayanan made the submission when a petition filed by M S Vineeth of Kozhikode seeking a directive to the state government to grant permission to homoeopathy practitioners to treat Covid-19 patients as per the advisory issued by the Union Ministry of AYUSH came up for hearing.

The court noted that the Supreme Court has dismissed a similar petition. Then the petitioner claimed that the Union Ministry revised the guidelines and included AYUSH practices. The petitioner also sought time to produce the guidelines.