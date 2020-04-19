STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Despite Customs vigil, gold seizures double in Kerala during last fiscal

The Calicut International Airport continues to report the highest number of gold seizure cases in the state.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gold seizures in Kerala touched a new high in 2019-2020, with the quantity almost doubling from the previous financial year. Despite higher number of seizures, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) is, however, concerned about enforcement activities especially when the lockdown is lifted and passenger aircraft services resume with Covid-19 threat not fully contained.

The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, seized 540.37 kg of gold worth Rs 187 crore during 2019-20 fiscal, compared to 251kg in 2018-2019. As many as 802 cases were registered in the state. “We have the highest number of cases from Kozhikode airport where strict vigilance was maintained to book the smugglers. There is a sharp increase in seizure and value compared to last year. For the past few years, the seizure is increasing rapidly,” said Sumit Kumar, Commissioner, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The Calicut International Airport continues to report the highest number of gold seizure cases in the state. As many as 232.2 kg of gold was seized from Karipur airport in the last fiscal.

In all, 465 gold smuggling cases were registered and 116 persons arrested. The Kannur airport, which was opened in 2019, witnessed 64 gold smuggling cases in which 47.1 kg of gold worth around Rs 17 crore was seized. The Customs also disposed of 149.66 kg of gold worth `55 crore during the last fiscal. 

Cigarettes and currency smuggling
The Customs unit seized foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 6.49 crore in the last fiscal. As many as 69 cases were registered. Similarly, Rs 2.97 crore worth Indian currency was also seized in six cases during the period and 513 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 4.6 crore were seized. However, the Customs department is concerned about checks at the airports in the post-lockdown period when airlines will resume operations.

“We may require advanced machines to check foreign travellers and Indian citizens returning from abroad. We have already asked the Centre to provide full-body scanner at airports. Other than that, we will require more number of X-ray scanners and dog squads in the airport. Before the lockdown was introduced, many of our officers had to remain in home quarantine after being engaged in Customs checking at the airport,” Sumit Kumar said. 

Cochin customs
Customs House, Cochin, which has jurisdiction over Cochin Airport and nearby areas reported gold seizures to the tune of 200kg in last fiscal. However, the cumulative data of the number of seizures and cases are not yet available. Officials at the Customs House said that for the first time, Cochin Airport reported seizures of over 200 kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp