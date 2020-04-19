STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Stray dog bite cases shoot up in district

27 cases reported in the district on Friday alone | Four, including migrant worker, mauled by strays at Maradu on Thursday

Published: 19th April 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

With the lockdown limiting their means to get food, stray dogs in the city are becoming increasingly aggressive. Stray dogs seen in Judges Avenue | Albin Mathew

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The deserted streets in the district coupled with the eerie silence broken occasionally by the whir of a passing vehicle during the ongoing lockdown — now into the fourth week — has further worsened the threat posed by stray dogs.   Four persons, including a migrant worker, were mauled by stray dogs at Maradu on Thursday. One of them,  Ramakrishnan, 65, who suffered a deep wound on his right leg, has been shifted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated. Another migrant worker, who too had been bitten by a stray, has been moved to a private hospital. With hardly any food crumbs from hotels or eateries available now, the strays are left starving and this has made them aggressive and even more dangerous.

Ever since the lockdown kicked in on March 24, there has been a spurt in the number of dog bite cases, involving both packs and single canines, in the district. According to the data sourced from the district health department, 27 dog bite cases were reported in the district on Friday alone. In all, 464 dog bite cases have been reported in the district since March 24. This month alone, 305 dog bite cases were reported in the district. The break-up for January, February and March is 839, 850, and 800, respectively. 

According to the members of the public, earlier the strays mainly attacked pedestrians but now even motorists are getting mauled. “The dogs are now showing aggressive behaviour. They  attack those walking through the roads. We are really afraid of going outside. Even our neighbours were attacked by stray dogs,” said Allen Sebastian, a resident of Maradu. 

“Normally,  stray dogs used to get food from the streets. But due to the lockdown, open dumping of waste has come down. This has left the strays in the lurch. So far we haven’t come across any reports of dog bite,” said Mayor Soumini Jain, adding, the local bodies should ensure enough food for the stray dogs during the lockdown. 

“Factoring in this, the government had issued a directive to all local bodies to ensure sufficient food for stray dogs. The government should see to it that the local bodies are indeed implementing it state-wide,” Jain said. However, vet Kishore Kumar, who led the corporation’s Animal Birth Control(ABC) programme, denied that the dog bites are due to unavailability of food for the strays. “We cannot say the spike in dog bite cases is due to the unavailability of food. It may be one of the reasons. Garbage control, responsible ownership and compulsory rabies vaccination are key to reining in the menace,” said Kishore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp