Amid lockdown, BPCL Refinery employees ensure steady supply of cooking gas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the lockdown came into effect, the workers of BPCL Kochi Refinery have been working tirelessly to ensure steady supply of fuel, mainly cooking gas, to all households in Kerala and neighbouring states. These unsung heroes have been sticking to a well-charted duty schedule without compromising on social distancing norms to ensure smooth production of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). BPCL Kochi refinery has been producing 1,800 metric tonnes of LPG per day and the production has not come down during the lockdown.

“We ensured that the production of LPG or any other fuel is not hit during the lockdown. We revised the three-shift schedule and incorporated two shifts of 12 hours each to minimise the number of workers in the 1500-acre facility,” said Murali Madhavan, refinery executive director. He said all workers are allowed to enter the facility only after their temperature is evaluated.

“We also implemented social distancing and hygiene protocol during work hours since 280 employees work together at a single time,” he said. Officials said though the demand for petrol, diesel, fuel oil, bitumen, ATF (aviation turbine fuel) and other petroleum products have come down, the demand for cooking gas has risen.

“The crude oil processing has been reduced now to around 60 per cent given the lower product demand. However, we are giving utmost importance to ensure production and distribution of LPG which is critical at this point of time,” said Murali Madhavan.