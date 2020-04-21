Periyar pollution: Collector directs PCB to inspect industries in Eloor-Edayar belt

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam collector has directed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to inspect all industries operating in the Eloor-Edayar belt to stop dumping of effluents into the Periyar.In an order issued on Monday, District Collector S Suhas invoked sections 30 (ii), (v) and 33 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to entrust the responsibility of initiating action against errant industries with the chief environmental engineer, PCB, Ernakulam.

The collector said the order was issued after the district administration noticed that many industries were dumping effluents into the river which is a major source of drinking water for Kochi city.“So that the inspection process goes smoothly, the Paravur tahsildar, Eloor and Binanipuram police stations, LSGs, factories and boilers and the irrigation department have been directed to provide all support to PCB,” he said.

The Ernakulam chief environmental engineer said the inspection will be carried out by adhering to Covid-19 directives, with PCB having submitted a detailed report regarding the situation to the collector.“The board is not shying away from its responsibilities,” the engineer said. “PCB will not hesitate to take action against any company found to be violating conditions stipulated in the acts and rules.”

According to him, the PCB, through its environmental surveillance centre, is monitoring the quality of water in the Periyar continually. “PCB couldn’t find any serious violation from industries but local bodies need to be cautious and should take steps to prevent untreated sewage or septage from flowing into the river. Also, the irrigation department has to maintain the minimum environmental flow in the river,” he said.

Though there is a standing directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the irrigation department to maintain a natural flow in rivers, it has come to nought, the engineer said. “The Pathalam bund remained closed from March 30 to April 18. In summer, such a lag of 20 days in opening the shutters is unacceptable. The carbon dust found on the river surface might have been caused by boiler operations, but the source hasn’t been identified yet,” he said.

According to the engineer, the board has assured suitable action to solve the issue permanently, which may involve bringing to book other departments like LSGD and irrigation, as per the provisions of environmental rules.The dark-coloured waters of the Periyar had caused concerns among environmentalists and residents of Eloor and places downstream. The pollution in the river is also causing fish kills frequently, affecting the livelihood of fishermen.