STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sewage discharge caused Periyar pollution, shows test

The KSPCB found that the sediment settlement in the Periyar is due to sewage intrusion.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The black Periyar water under Pathalam bridge

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the irrigation department and Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) continue blaming each other for the Periyar pollution, the water quality test conducted by the latter reveals that decolouring has happened because of the discharge of sewage into the river. The laboratory test report was submitted to the state monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal, state government and Ernakulam collector on Monday.

The KSPCB found that the sediment settlement in the Periyar is due to sewage intrusion. “The tests of the water samples collected from the Periyar reveal that decolouring did not occur due to the discharge of effluents from industries. The carbon dust found in the top layer was due to the operation of a boiler after a long time,” states the report.

The in-depth sampling showed that the dissolved oxygen (DO) level was very low in the Periyar. When the average DO must be 6-8 mg/l, the test revealed that DO in the upstream Pathalam bund was 4.9, downstream Pathalam 0.19 and upstream Manjummel 0.58. The river surface DO in upstream Pathalam was recorded at 6.20, downstream Pathalam 12 and upstream Manjummel only 2.4. The samples were taken from various river stations by the Environment Surveillance Centre of KSPCB at Eloor in March and April.

“Fish kills occur due to the low DO in the water. As water in the upstream mixes with the downstream, fish deaths are reported in the downstream as well,” an official said.Environmental engineer of KSPCB M A Baiju said civic bodies should be cautious about the flushing of untreated sewage and septage into the river. 

“Our test could not find that de-colouring occurred because of the discharge from industries. There was a direction by National Green Tribunal in a case filed in 2015 that the minimum water flow should be maintained. However, after the bund was closed on March 30, it was reopened only on April 18. KSPCB had given several instructions to the major irrigation department, but most of them were not followed,” he said.KSPCB will take up the matter with the National Green Tribunal and seek action against the irrigation department and civic bodies if they fail to act. 

Dissolved oxygen level in in-depth samples (mg/litre)

Upstream
Pathalam bund    4.9
Downstream
Pathalam bund    0.19
Upstream Manjummel    0.58
Dissolved oxygen atriver surface
Upstream
Pathalam bund    6.20
Downstream
Pathalam bund    12
Upstream Manjummel    2.4

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp