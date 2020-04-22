Make your space work for you

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the pandemic forcing a change in our work schedules and environment, work-from-home seems to be the name of the game. Are you falling asleep on the bed with the laptop on your face? Back pains are the only constant in your days? HomeLane’s leading designers — Baashobe Majumdar, and Dipti Das decode this clutter and give you a refreshing take on creating a workspace at home with materials already available. Are you ready to get ultra-focused and back in your work-zone?

Get comfortable

To work from home, you first need to get comfortable. Choose a convenient place where you can spend long durations of time. A few times, I’ve found the dining table to do that, while some have gone for the couch. Others have chosen their floor mattress in the living area and some, the bed in the guest room. So take your pick. But make yourself home, at home!

Watch your back!

Considering most of us have a job that makes us sit in a place for extended durations, what takes the beating is our back. Homes, typically, do not have lumbar-supporting chairs, which means, wherever we make ourselves comfortable, our backs are still paying for it. The best way to avoid the strain is to get up from time to time and move around. Stretch your back, twist it, turn it, and break into a song and dance if that helps, but keep moving.

Keep time. Keep rhythm

One of the most common things experienced during the lockdown is that people are losing track of time. Before the lockdown, we did multiple jobs in a specific sequence, five-six days in a week. For example: Set your alarm the previous night, decide if you want to wash your hair at night or in the morning, keep your clothes ready before your shower, pack your lunch, and so on. Create your new rhythm at the earliest.

Work accents

At the office, we try to personalise our desks with coffee mugs, photos of loved ones, books that inspire us etc. Apart from this, we also have functional items on our desk—sticky notes, notepads, laptop bag/ sleeve, pen stand, company accolades. In the new, almost make-believe workplace, it is helpful to bring the same vibe back. These little things will help get you the focus required for work and remind you of your earlier work environment.

Space selection

A specified workspace at home can help in focussing on the tasks at hand for the day. The space selected should be quiet and away from household distractions. Convert any one of the available rooms in your residence, whether the guest bedroom or the living room, into a workplace without disrupting the flow. All that is needed is a table and a chair.

Furniture

The desk should be at the height of 2 ft 6 inches-2 ft 8 inches for best comfort. Looking into a blank wall can be stressful. Hence, placing the office in front of a window is advisable. In case the available space is small, one can opt for a space-saving foldable study table which folds away.

No place for workstation

In case of less square footage, don’t worry, instead, repurpose the dining room table. However, it is not recommended to use a dining chair, as it is not designed for prolonged sitting sessions.Adding cushions can go a long way in providing the right support and softening the impact.