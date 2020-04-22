Say it right

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video teaching correct Malayalam pronunciation becomes hit on social media

Published: 22nd April 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Given the fact that there are a number of letters in the Malayalam alphabet, some of which are veritable tongue-twisters, it is true that many Malayalis do not know the correct pronunciation of several words in their mother tongue. Lockdown seems to be the best time to master the right pronunciation. Pilgrims Communications, the media wing of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese under the Syro Malabar Church, has come out with a music video with some tips towards knowing the Malayalam language better and it is already a hit on social media.

‘Nirthyadhurjadi Karagatha Damaruka Dumudumu Padurava Paripadhinya’ goes one song in the video, highlighting the complex nature of the language. The video essentially is a compilation of people explaining the pronunciation in their own style. Fr Baiju Mukalel, a priest and professor at BCM College, Kottayam, is the brain behind the idea.

“As a professor of Malayalam, I know students and even adults make many pronunciation mistakes while speaking. So I thought this might be a helpful video for everyone,” said Fr Mukalel, a native of Chulliyode, Malappuram district, who is stuck home due to the lockdown.

People from all walks of life and children enunciate Malayalam words in the video. “We had asked people from our neighbourhood and relatives to be part of the video. They all made individual videos and sent them,” said Fr Mukalel. Fr Jacob Koroth, director of Pilgrims Communication, said it took four days to compile the video. “When Fr Baiju shared with us the idea we thought why not,” said Fr Koroth.

