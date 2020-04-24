STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP seeks order to evacuate pregnant Malayali nurses from Saudi Arabia

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose has filed a public interest litigation before the High Court highlighting the plight of 40 Malayali nurses in Saudi Arabia.

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose has filed a public interest litigation before the High Court highlighting the plight of 40 Malayali nurses in Saudi Arabia. In his petition, Dean sought a directive to the Centre to facilitate the evacuation of the pregnant nurses who are stranded in the West Asian country without proper medical care. 

“If delivery takes place, the nurses’ condition will be pathetic as medical shops are closed and they will not be able to meet the basic necessities of the newborn. The Centre’s lethargy in responding to the situation warrants the intervention of the court,” Dean submitted.

Dean said the Union Ministry of External Affairs had not responded to his plea to address the concern of the pregnant nurses stranded abroad. “The Embassy of India replied – without any sense of responsibility – that nothing could be done,” he said. Dean sought a directive to lift the ban on operating international flights and granting approval for special flights to evacuate pregnant women and the sick who wanted to return to India and will bear their expenses. He also sought a directive to depute a medical team to Saudi Arabia.

