Church fights Covid, helps women earn

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sahrudaya, the charitable arm of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese, which has been active in relief works in the backdrop of Covid-19, is now helping women who make masks at home earn money from their work. It is doing so by buying the masks from the women and selling the items to those in need. During the lockdown so far, Sahrudaya has distributed over 2 lakh masks across the state.

Women from Ernakulam, Angamaly, Kalady, Paravoor and Cherthala are making the masks in their homes using the cloth provided by Sahrudaya. “So far, we have distributed over 2 lakh masks among policemen, healthcare workers, mediapersons and others,” said Sahrudaya director Fr Joseph Koluthuvellil.

“After daily household chores, we stitch masks. It fetches us `250-`500 daily,” said Alice George, homemaker. Sahrudaya has also launched ‘Family hygiene kits’ which comprise four cloth masks each.