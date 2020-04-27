Train parcel services extended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways continues to ensure availability of essential commodities. As part of such efforts, daily parcel special service trains are being run between Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore.

Initially, it was announced that the parcel special service trains will be running from April 9 to 14 between Thiruvananthapuram–Kozhkode and Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil. Subsequently, the duration of the services of these daily parcel special service trains was extended upto April 25.

Now, the duration of the services of these daily parcel special service trains has further been extended upto May 3. Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode daily parcel special service train (00655) will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 8 am and reach Kozhikode at 6 pm the same day, upto May 3.

Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram daily parcel special service train (00656) will leave Kozhikode at 8am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6 pm the same day, upto May 3.

Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil daily parcel special service train (00657) will leave Chennai Egmore at 5am and reach Nagercoil at 7 pm the same day upto May 3.Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore daily parcel special service train (00658) will leave Nagercoil at 8am upto May 3 and reach Chennai Egmore at 10 pm the same day. There will be no change in the stoppages and timings of the daily parcel special service trains.