STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Train parcel services extended

Now, the duration of the services of these daily parcel special service trains has further been extended upto May 3.

Published: 27th April 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Railway freight trains remain operation during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways continues to ensure availability of essential commodities. As part of such efforts, daily parcel special service trains are being run between Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore. 

Initially, it was announced that the parcel special service trains will be running from April 9 to 14 between Thiruvananthapuram–Kozhkode and Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil.  Subsequently, the duration of the services of these daily parcel special service trains was extended upto April 25. 

Now, the duration of the services of these daily parcel special service trains has further been extended upto May 3. Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode daily parcel special service train (00655) will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 8 am and reach Kozhikode at 6 pm the same day, upto May 3. 
Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram daily parcel special service train (00656) will leave Kozhikode at 8am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6 pm the same day, upto May 3.

Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil daily parcel special service train (00657) will leave Chennai Egmore at 5am and reach Nagercoil at 7 pm the same day upto May 3.Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore daily parcel special service train (00658) will leave Nagercoil at 8am upto May 3 and reach Chennai Egmore at 10 pm the same day. There will be no change in the stoppages and timings of the daily parcel special service trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Train parcel
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp