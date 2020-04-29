HC orders corporation to start de-silting Perandoor canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Kochi Corporation to complete the process of tendering of the contract for de-silting and removal of weeds from Perandoor canal at the earliest and to start work within the next 10 days.Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order while hearing a case related to the cleaning of the canal and its drains.

He observed that the preparedness of the civic authorities and the district administration to ward off or control the lurking danger was critical this year because, on account of Covid-19, it may become logistically impossible to move citizens to safer places like relief camps, keeping in mind the social distancing requirements.The court directed the district collector to invoke the Disaster Management Act provisions appropriately and clear the canal’s stretch from GCDA-Kadavanthra to Kammattipadam within two weeks.