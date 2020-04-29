Periyar pollution: Court directs PCB to preserve CCTV visuals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to preserve the visuals captured by CCTV cameras installed on the banks of the Periyar river up to March 20. It issued the order after taking a suo motu case based on fresh media reports of river contamination.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramchandran and Justice T R Ravi said if the cameras have a time-limit in storing visuals, PCB should keep the latter on storage devices. PCB submitted that a team of engineers was always on duty and functioned as ‘Surveillance Team’. A camera centre with nine CCTVs, including night vision camera, was also operational.