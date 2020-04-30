All in good spirit

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine if your phone apps could talk. Your browser history might reveal questionable statements about your character, while your WhatsApp might fret about surreptitious romantic conversations you have as you flirt your way out of boredom. Now, all of us have put ourselves in this situation, but Kochi-based artist and architecture graduate Arya Mohan went one step further. Her text based art, featured on her Instagram page named ‘kuruvi.png’ merges pop culture references and everyday utilities with popular Malayalam movie references, dialogues and songs. The page has over 12,000 followers.

The concept is quite refreshing, and once you talk to Arya, you get to know that it stemmed from her catchy sense of humour. When asked why she decided to name the page ‘kuruvi’, she quips, “Well, I belong to the so-called ‘short’ category of human beings. And so, kuruvi was my nickname in school and college. That is how that happened.” Her series on ‘if apps could talk’ was shared by many celebrities and over WhatsApp.

Her latest series features world play on international brands, placing them in popular Malayalam songs. For example, the sports brand Puma fits well into the popular song ‘Poomaname’ from classic hit ‘Nirakkoottu’. A final semester architecture student at TKM College, Kollam, Arya has always been interested in art and drawings. “I love watching Malayalam classics. I eventually started making comics, but I wanted to do something relatable and fun. These ideas came in unexpectedly but they have been getting a good response online,” she adds.

She has also done observational series on cliche Instagram stories that people post during lockdown, popular challenges they accept and feel-good anecdotes from family and friends. The 22-year-old wants to make a career in interior designing, but is also passionate about graphic design. Though the Covid-19 lockdown delayed her internship, she is keeping herself engaged at home with cooking experiments. “My family supports me with this. They make it a point to empty the plates and review the food for me,” Arya quips.