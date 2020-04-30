STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

All in good spirit

22-year-old Arya Mohan’s Instagram handle ‘kuruvi.png’ is a mix of good laughs and relatable nostalgia

Published: 30th April 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Arya Mohan

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine if your phone apps could talk. Your browser history might reveal questionable statements about your character, while your WhatsApp might fret about surreptitious romantic conversations you have as you flirt your way out of boredom. Now, all of us have put ourselves in this situation, but Kochi-based artist and architecture graduate Arya Mohan went one step further. Her text based art, featured on her Instagram page named ‘kuruvi.png’ merges pop culture references and everyday utilities with popular Malayalam movie references, dialogues and songs. The page has over 12,000 followers. 

The concept is quite refreshing, and once you talk to Arya, you get to know that it stemmed from her catchy sense of humour. When asked why she decided to name the page ‘kuruvi’, she quips, “Well, I belong to the so-called ‘short’ category of human beings. And so, kuruvi was my nickname in school and college. That is how that happened.” Her series on ‘if apps could talk’ was shared by many celebrities and over WhatsApp.

Her latest series features world play on international brands, placing them in popular Malayalam songs. For example, the sports brand Puma fits well into the popular song ‘Poomaname’ from classic hit ‘Nirakkoottu’. A final semester architecture student at TKM College, Kollam, Arya has always been interested in art and drawings. “I love watching Malayalam classics. I eventually started making comics, but I wanted to do something relatable and fun. These ideas came in unexpectedly but they have been getting a good response online,” she adds. 

She has also done observational series on cliche Instagram stories that people post during lockdown, popular challenges they accept and feel-good anecdotes from family and friends. The 22-year-old wants to make a career in interior designing, but is also passionate about graphic design. Though the Covid-19 lockdown delayed her internship, she is keeping herself engaged at home with cooking experiments. “My family supports me with this. They make it a point to empty the plates and review the food for me,” Arya quips.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp