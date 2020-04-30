STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Keeping up family health

Kochi-based behaviour trainer Sajitha Rasheed is helping families solve their differences and make the best of this quarantine through her venture Mind Mojo

Published: 30th April 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvila
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown has brought together families and strengthened relationships in many homes. But that fairy tale isn’t the same everywhere. Dysfunctional families and toxic relationships thrive now more than ever too, putting many at the risk of losing their mental health. To help out people and families facing such a crisis, Sajitha Rasheed, chief mentor at Mind Mojo, has come up with a solution.

“People are in a completely new situation. Even though it is their own family they are locked down with, many might find it challenging. If the woman is employed, she has to juggle work and chores at home. Men might have to get involved with chores they are not used to, while also trying to work.

Children cannot go out and play with friends. Grandparents could be stranded all alone in another state or city. And if they are with family, putting up with their needs might seem demanding. We are all stuck at home, in an entirely unprecedented, unexpected situation. It is in our face and we cannot ignore it,” Sajitha says.

Compared to how our lives were earlier, this quarantine also reduced the alone time we have, creating a lack of privacy. “Gradually, I started hearing from my friends and family about the challenges they are facing. The homemakers get frustrated too, as her workspace and personal time is being consumed by the family, which is usually around at home for a very short span of time- after school, college or office hours. Everyone is always home now, making it harder to maintain discipline and keep the house clean. They have to take up a supervisory role constantly and this can be quite draining,” she adds. 

According to her, the homemaker is also forced to share the load on willing or unwilling participants, who may not deliver as expected, “This can lead to conflicts. Not sharing the load also leads to conflict. It is like you have been just married to an entirely new family and you are trying to figure it all out all over again,” Sajitha quips.

But she doesn’t believe that keeping up the morale of your family is a tough task, unless it rests on abuse or dysfunctionality- something that might need professional interference. “All it needs is some sense of humour, a few tweaks in the way we communicate our needs, a bit of discipline and much needed privacy,” said Sajitha.

A mentor and trainer by profession, Sajitha’s job entails facilitating behavioural changes in people to make their life less stressful and more enjoyable. “There is no way I can personally reach people right now, so I thought of making posters that carry tips. I might catch the eye of someone who might be going through that, helping at least one in 100 to make a suitable change,” she says. 

She started off the project by sharing the tips among her friends. She then took it to her Facebook page about a week back.Despite not getting any distress calls, Sajitha decided to take up the issue because she heard over 20 to 30 people in her circles complain about her. “An associate who shared my video got a call from his client, asking if I should do counselling. The person later called me and spoke about their issue,” she added. Sajitha is one of the founding members of the Kochi-based NGO called ‘Raising Our Voices Foundation’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp