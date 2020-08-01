132 fresh Covid cases, 109 infected locally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday recorded the highest spike till date in new cases of Covid-19, with 132 persons testing positive. Out of the 132 cases, 23 persons came from other states. As many as 109 persons got infected through local transmission.

Among those tested positive include 22 Navy personnel and one healthcare worker. According to Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the Covid-19 fight in the district, the rising Covid cases in Fort Kochi area is a concern for the administration. As per the officials, over 54 Covid-19 cases have been reported so far from the area.

“In Fort Kochi, around 14 wards are included in the micro-cluster, and measures, including curfew, have been implemented to tackle the spread of the infection,” the minister said. On Friday, six persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Fort Kochi.

Meanwhile, the district also reported two Covid deaths. 53-year-old M P Ashraf, a native of Aluva, who was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Kalamassery, died on Friday. An 80-year-old nun, Angel, who was staying at St Theresa’s convent in Koonammavu, also passed away at MCH, Kalamassery. According to the hospital authorities, she was diagnosed with blood pressure and cholesterol. However, these two deaths were not included in the official bulletin released by the state government.

Signalling another setback for Ernakulam General Hospital (GH), it is known that more departments will be closed.Sources said more health workers at GH have tested positive and the gynaecology department is likely to be affected as the staff have tested positive. However, an official declaration on this is yet to arrive.

Man who died in mishap tests positive for Covid

A 51-year-old man who died in a road accident at Edappally on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The test was conducted after his death. He was a native of Thaikkattukara.

As many as 66 people recovered from the illness. A total of 863 are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

