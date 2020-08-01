Notice to govt on petition to appoint special prosecutors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has issued a notice to the state government on a plea seeking to consider assistant public prosecutors for the posts of special public prosecutors (SPPs) in fast-track special courts (FTSCs) set up for expediting trial of rape and Pocso cases.

In the plea, the Kerala Assistant Public Prosecutors’ Association said the High Court in February had directed district judges to forward a list of lawyers eligible for appointment as SPPs in FTSCs. The association said assistant public prosecutors qualify under the eligibility criteria and there was no justification for not considering them.