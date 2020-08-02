55-year-old implanted with new heart leaves hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ten days after undergoing a historic heart transplant at the Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam, all is well for Sunny Thomas. It was on July 21 that the heart harvested from 27-year-old Anujith, who was declared brain dead in Thiruvananthapuram, was successfully implanted in the 55-year-old cardiac patient just three hours and 11 minutes later. Sunny, a Tripunithura native, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Ahead of his discharge, Health Minister K K Shailaja spoke to Sunny. Lisie Hospital director Fr Paul Karedan, assistant director Fr Jery Njaliath, and Fr Shanu Moonjely also joined in to bid farewell to Sunny.