Pandemic keeps blood donors away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the majority of hospitals resuming their regular operations, there is an increased demand for blood, compared to the lockdown days. However, the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district has induced fear in the minds of people about blood donation. While colleges which used to host blood donation camps remain closed, getting donors for in-house donation camps at hospitals too have become difficult. “There is a scarcity of donors, especially in the Aluva area, which has been declared a containment zone. There has been a reduction of 50 per cent in donor base, while there is a 20 per cent decrease in requirements as compared to the pre-Covid scenario,” said N Vijayakumar, of Aluva Blood Bank, one of the major blood banks in the district.

Thirteen blood storage centres function under the Aluva Blood Bank, six of which are taluk government hospitals and seven are private hospitals. “Since Aluva Blood Bank is the mother bank for these storage centres, we are required to supply them with blood, without seeking a replacement. While we give priority to the requirement of government storage centres, the scarcity in blood donors has resulted in a situation where it has become difficult to meet the demand,” added Vijayakumar.

Of the 71 thalassemia patients dependent on the blood bank, 30 per cent of them require a blood transfusion at least once a month. The blood bank also supplies to the Kalamassery Blood Bank, since the MCH has been turned into a Covid treatment center.

However, the IMA Blood Bank manages to keep up with the requirements despite a decrease in donors. “With most hospitals returning to normal operations, there has been an increased demand for blood. The blood bank is kept stocked up by asking patients to find a replacement (donors) of any blood group after their requirement is met,” said an IMA official.

“With an increase in the number of containment zones, even our regular donors are apprehensive to attend in-house blood donation camps. While private hospitals might demand that patients find a replacement for blood used by them, this is not possible for many,” said Jishnu Raj, district in-charge of Blood Donors Kerala, a voluntary association.

“For many who come from other districts, it is not possible to bring blood donors along with them. All necessary precautions are being carried out by the blood banks, but there is fear among people. There is a shortage of even the most common blood groups. While the focus is on Covid-19, most of the serious symptomatic patients are those who have co-morbidities, which might require blood transfusion,” added Jishnu.