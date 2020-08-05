Live surgery workshop organised

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind feat, VPS Lakeshore Hospital has organised a multi-centre live surgery workshop attended by various delegates from across the country. It was held through an online platform as part of the international conference in minimally-invasive surgery organised by the Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery on July 17 and 18.

According to the organisers, multi-centre live surgery is a rare feat considering the Covid-19 situation in the country. “Though the live surgery telecast from the single-centre has happened before in shorter durations, the multi-centre event will be a rarity.

Unlike the online lecture sessions, the process demanded a detailed strategy without much prior reference. The entire event was held by strictly adhering to the Covid protocols,” said Dr R Padmakumar, organising chairman of the event.