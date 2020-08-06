120 new Covid cases in Ernakulam district; 88 through local transmission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid strong protests from residents of West Kochi against the complete lockdown imposed on 28 divisions, including fort Kochi and Mattanchery, the authorities concerned are forced to continue with the restrictions as the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in the area. Raising alarming bells, 31 persons in West Kochi area tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. These, include 17 people from Fort Kochi, eight from Mattanchery and six persons from Palluruthy. Health officials said the densely populated West Kochi area requires more attention as the number of local transmission cases is also increasing by the day in the district. Of the total 120 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Ernakulam district, 88 got infected through local transmission while the rest have arrived from other affected states.

“Fort Kochi and the nearby areas are densely populated and therefore we are taking all measures to contain the spread. Three mobile sample collection units are there on-field and over 50 samples are collected on a daily basis,” said a health official.

More positive cases are also being reported from Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam area. Ten people have tested positive in Nellikuzhi. Those tested positive, include a healthcare worker. A 27-year-old Kottayam native healthcare worker and currently staying at Palarivattom, is working at a private hospital in Kochi.The health department also confirmed the Covid death of an 87-year-old Chellanam native.

A source said the woman was admitted to a private hospital and was under treatment for age-related ailments. She passed away on Tuesday night and her samples were found to be positive on Wednesday.

According to Minister V S Sunil Kumar, in the wake of the rising number of Covid cases, all necessary arrangements are made in the district to handle the Covid situation. “Of the 141 First- level treatment centres (FLTC) in the district, 11 are fully functional and as the cases increase more FLTCs will readied,” he said.Meanwhile, 35 recovered from the illness and were discharged from hospital. With this, 1,219 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in various hospitals in the district.

Eight in critical conditionat Kalamassery MCH

A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital (KMC), said in a release that eight patients are in critical condition at the hospital.

A 53-year-old Kunnukkara, Aluva, native is in critical condition at the KMC ICU . . A 71-year-old Kodungallur native, who had tested positive on July 27, is in serious condition.

A 70-year-old Edappally native, who was admitted following breathing difficulty is in the ICU. An 84-year-old Cherthala native is in critical condition and there is no progress in his case.

A 54-year-old Moothakunnam native, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was shifted to the KMC is in a critical state.

A 64-year-old Palluruthy native is in critical stage and his Covid test results are also positive. A 64-year-old inmate of Karunalayam is in serious condition and a 41-year-old Muvattupuzha native is also in serious condition.

Suspected Covid death

P G Babu, a 60-year-old Elamakkara native, who had been admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital on July 29, passed away. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam and was shifted to the KMC with Covid symptoms including difficulty in breathing . According to the hospital authorities, his swabs have been sent to the Alappuzha Virology Institute to confirm whether the death occurred due to Covid.