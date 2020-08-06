Exhibition marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima horror

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: White Rose Movement, a cultural organisation headquartered in the city, launched an online national art exhibition titled ‘Blue Sky Shadows of Hiroshima’ on Thursday. The exhibition showcases around 150 artworks, including sculptures, photographs and paintings, by 75 senior artists from different states of the country. Artists Arpana Caur, C N Karunakaran, Achuthan Kudallur, S G Vasudev and Chandranath Acharya are participating in the event. Poet Ashok Vajpeyi inaugurated the expo in the presence of former minister M A Baby.

According to the organisers, the exhibition is held to mark the 75th year of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima. A subsequent exhibition titled ‘Sky Blue - shadows of Nagasaki’ will also be held on Sunday (August 9) to mark Nagasaki Day. Around 300 works will be displayed as part of the two art exhibitions. The public can access the works through digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and the official website of the White Rose Movement.

“The whole of humanity longs for a world without war. Our own country is also now on the threshold of war. The dark shadows of war are looming large over our borders. What the world wants is not war but peace,” said T A Satyapal, curator of the two exhibitions and former Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi chairman.

White Rose Movement, aimed at promoting arts and culture of the country, had also held ‘Black Rainbow’, an exhibition with a message against racism, last month.