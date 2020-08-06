STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Homoeo doctors want govt to relieve them from Covid duty

Homeo doctors are up in arms against the state government’s decision to deploy them for duty at First-Line Treatment Centres.

Published: 06th August 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Homeo doctors are up in arms against the state government’s decision to deploy them for duty at First-Line Treatment Centres. The Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers’ Association (KGHMOA) has demanded the state government to immediately relieve them from Covid-19 duty and allow them to practice their form of medicine. 

Illus   Express

Recently, the state government had appointed AYUSH staff for running CFLTCs owing to shortage of hands. According to the association, as per the order issued by the government, the District Medical Officer should ensure that the human resources should be identified in such a way that the services in the respective institutions are not adversely affected.

KGHMOA state president Dr Muhammad Shafeek Masani said the operations of the majority of single-doctor homeo clinics have been affected because of the new decision. “In the order issued by the government, it is clearly written that the deployment of AYUSH resources shouldn’t affect the operations of the institution they work in.

Each homoeo clinic caters to around 50 to 100 patients daily and now because of Covid duty, these medical practitioners are forced to keep their clinic shut which is having an impact on the public depending on homeopathy medicines. It would be better if they deploy resources from clinics with multiple doctors so that it won’t affect the clinics’ normal operations,” said Muhammad Shafeek Masani. 
He said that many in the state depend on homoeo medicines. “This decision is putting several patients at the receiving end,” he said. 

The association has also demanded the state government to allow homoeo doctors to give immunity-booster medicine for those under observation and the people in primary contact lists. “We have successfully cured many communicable diseases, including chikungunya and dengue in the past. We want the government to set up CFLTCs at homeopathy hospitals and allow us to treat these patients,” said Dr Shafeek Mohammad Masani. There are around 666 homoeopathy doctors at around 164 AYUSH Hospitals in the state. In addition to this, there are around 1,486 practitioners at various homoeo dispensaries in the state.

what the order says  
According to the association, as per the order issued by the government, the District Medical 
Officer should ensure that the human resources should be identified in such a way that the services in the respective institutions are not adversely affected.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Homoeo doctors COVID 19
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp