STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Neighbour woman helped accused rape elderly victim

Omana is a friend of main accused Mohammed Shafi.  She lured the victim to her residence on Sunday by offering her tobacco and tea

Published: 06th August 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Omana, 66, the neighbour of the 75-year-old Kolenchery woman who was subjected to brutal sexual assault, allegedly provided an opportunity to Mohammed Shafi, 50, the first accused and Omana’s friend, to rape the elderly woman who suffers from memory loss.

Officials investigating the case said Omana had summoned the victim to her house by offering tobacco and tea on Sunday. “Shafi who was waiting at the house, attempted to rape the woman and assaulted her when she resisted. Though the woman collapsed, Omana’s son Manoj, 46, brutally assaulted her. Shafi and Manoj, who were inebriated, inflicted injuries on her private parts using with a sharp weapon,” said an officer.

The victim, a mother of two, used to roam in the area and depend on small donations from residents for a living. Omana had spotted her in front of a shop nearby on Sunday morning and took her to her house. The Puthencruz police on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Shafi, a native of Chembarakky in Perumbavoor and a lorry driver, Omana of Asarimalayil, Eruppoochira and her son Manoj after preliminary interrogation. They will be produced before the court later. “The accused have been arrested on charges of rape and physical assault. The investigation will check whether anyone else was involved,” said K Karthik, SP (Ernakulam Rural).  Meanwhile, the authorities of MOSC Medical College Hospital (MCH), where the victim is undergoing treatment, said her health and psychological conditions have slightly improved. She is being treated in the Surgical ICU.

“The functioning of her kidney has now become normal. Since she suffered deep injuries and bled a lot, she was administered blood and platelets,” said a bulletin issued by Dr Vijy Paul Thomas, unit chief and professor, Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery of the MCH.The doctors expect that she can be given liquid food within the next 24 hours.

Omana is staying along with his son Manoj after being separated with her husband. The area where her house is located is notorious for anti-social activities, including drug peddling and immoral trafficking, and locals had lodged complaints in this regard to authorities earlier.

The accused has been remanded in two-day police custody by Judicial Magistrate Court, Kolenchery. Prime accused Mohammed Shafi, who arrived from Pune recently, was produced before the magistrate via videoconferencing on Wednesday. According to the police,  the accused will subjected to Covid test before being taken into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp