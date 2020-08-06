Red spice is everything nice

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Saffron is not just a premium spice, it is also one with very few haters. It carries a soothing fragrance, that we can only relate to desserts and sweets. A powerful anti--oxidant, it is even known to have antidepressant powers. Saffron is available around the world, but Kashmiri saffron, grown in the fields of Pampore near Srinagar for close to 2,500 years now, is considered a legend.

The flower is said to have been brought to India by the Persian rulers around 500 B C, is considered the world’s best, both for its unique aroma and silky smooth texture. Interestingly, Kashmiri saffron was recently given a Geographical Indication tag (GI), marking its ingenuity to Kashmir.

But for Kochi-based dental student Gopika G Nair, her bond with Kashmiri saffron has a deeper, sweeter anecdote that follows. Gopika’s friendship with Noreen Qazi from Srinagar was how she got acquainted with the spice.

“Later, a few of my friends began enquiring about Kashmiri saffron, and asked me if I could get them a few grams. Noreen hails from a family that traditionally grows organic variants of Kashmiri Saffron. Their family business, ‘Herb Heaven’, has been cultivating and delivering saffron in the local markets for over 50 years,” said Gopika.

During the lockdown, one thing led to another, and now, Gopika is one of the very few authentic sellers of Kashmiri saffron in the state. “The lockdown gave many a chance to explore opportunities on social media platforms. I wanted to find a way to keep myself engaged,” she said. Gopika is also pursuing MDS in Periodontics and Implantology at Dr Dy Patil Dental College in Pune, but is currently in town due to the pandemic.

Gopika takes orders through Instagram, and the saffron is delivered through courier services. “In fact I have started making saffron-infused aloe vera gel for skin care. It gives a gentle glow and moisturizes the skin well because of its medicinal properties,” she added. Mehak Mir, who is Noreen’s cousin to have recently joined ‘Herb Heaven’ explains, “Saffron is bathed in an aura of prestige and is one of the most accessible luxury spices.

The name ‘saffron’ comes from the Arabic word ‘za’faran’ (meaning the colour yellow). There are some researchers who believe that saffron could even have originated in Kashmir. Each flower takes 14 months to grow, only to produce three small threads. The cultivation is a laboursome process, all of which needs to be done by hand.

In fact, 200,000 flowers are needed to obtain one kilo of dried saffron. Once removed and dried, the stigmas are handed over to skilled workers with decades of experience and knowledge. There, it is polished to premium quality.” The friendship that grew into a business now has Gopika quite excited too. “There is a lot of effort and hard work behind the entire process. This is indeed a red gold,” she concludes.