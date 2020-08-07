STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

146 recoveries, 73 new Covid cases in Ernakulam district

Meanwhile, there was no respite from the rising Covid cases in Fort Kochi and nearby areas.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

temmperature checking Broadway market

Volunteers check the body temperature of customers entering Ernakulam's Broadway market. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Offering a slight relief to Ernakulam, 146 persons recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday even as 73 new cases were reported in the district. Local transmission resulted in 59 persons, including three healthcare workers, contracting the infection.

A 76-year-old Kunnathunadu native working at a government facility, a 31-year-old Sreemoolanagaram native employed at a private hospital in Aluva and a 33-year-old from Palarivattom working at a private hospital in Ernakulam are the healthcare workers who turned positive.

Meanwhile, there was no respite from the rising Covid cases in Fort Kochi and nearby areas. Twelve persons tested positive in Fort Kochi and four in Mattanchery. Seven people in Puthenvelikkara in Paravur taluk were among those who tested positive. A total of 1,145 are under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

Two more Covid deaths
Two more persons who were under treatment for Covid at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery died on Thursday. Purushothaman, 84, of Cherthala, was  diagnosed with kidney ailments, diabetes and high blood pressure. He was shifted to the MCH from the Ernakulam General Hospital after his test results showed he was Covid positive. The other person who died is Rafi, 64, of Palluruthi who was suffering from lung cancer and pneumonia, said the MCH authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp