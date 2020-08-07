146 recoveries, 73 new Covid cases in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Offering a slight relief to Ernakulam, 146 persons recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday even as 73 new cases were reported in the district. Local transmission resulted in 59 persons, including three healthcare workers, contracting the infection.

A 76-year-old Kunnathunadu native working at a government facility, a 31-year-old Sreemoolanagaram native employed at a private hospital in Aluva and a 33-year-old from Palarivattom working at a private hospital in Ernakulam are the healthcare workers who turned positive.

Meanwhile, there was no respite from the rising Covid cases in Fort Kochi and nearby areas. Twelve persons tested positive in Fort Kochi and four in Mattanchery. Seven people in Puthenvelikkara in Paravur taluk were among those who tested positive. A total of 1,145 are under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

Two more Covid deaths

Two more persons who were under treatment for Covid at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery died on Thursday. Purushothaman, 84, of Cherthala, was diagnosed with kidney ailments, diabetes and high blood pressure. He was shifted to the MCH from the Ernakulam General Hospital after his test results showed he was Covid positive. The other person who died is Rafi, 64, of Palluruthi who was suffering from lung cancer and pneumonia, said the MCH authorities.