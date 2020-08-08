10,000 calls to e-Sanjeevani

By Express News Service

KOCHI: E-Sanjeevani – the tele-medicine platform launched by the state government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic – is catching up among the public in Kerala. According to a release issued on Friday, over 10,000 people have availed the tele-medicine service across the state ever since its launch.

Various institutes have pitched in their expertise to the service which is available between 8am and 8pm. While the Indian Institute of Diabetics, Thiruvananthapuram offers services from 10am to 12pm on Tuesdays, IMHANS Kozhikode offers consultation from 10am to 12pm on Wednesdays. E-Sanjeevani has also started offering speciality consultations.