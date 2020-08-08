82 new Covid cases in Erankulam, 77 infected through local transmission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Erankulam district on Friday reported 82 new Covid cases. Of these, 77 got infected through local transmission while five persons had arrived from other states. After a dip in the Covid positive cases for nearly a week, Chellanam cluster saw a spike in positive cases with nine positive cases being reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the rising Covid cases in Fort Kochi and Mattanchery — 14 and 11 , respectively — continue to raise alarm bells.

Other cases reported, include five from Thevara, six from Nellikuzhi and four healthcare workers. The healthcare workers, include a 37-year-old ASHA worker from Vallarpadam, a 27-year-old Ernakulam native working in Karuvelipady Government Hospital, a 55-year- old Aluva native working at the Ernakulam General Hospital and 31-year-old Udayamperoor native employed at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, as many as 29 persons recovered from the illness and got discharged. With this, 1,198 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.