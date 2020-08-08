Aashirvaad condemns cyber attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aashirvaad, the packaged atta brand, has been the subject of malicious videos on WhatsApp and other social media platforms alleging that the atta contains plastic. The said videos claim that if the dough made from ‘Aashirvaad atta’ is washed several times it gives a gum-like residue, which is alleged to be plastic.

It is, in fact, a wheat protein (known as gluten), which binds the atta together and gives elasticity to the dough when kneaded. The said videos are made and circulated with the intent to destroy consumer trust, cause confusion and raise false alarm among the public regarding the use and consumption of Aashirvaad atta thereby damaging the reputation of ‘Aashirvaad’ brand, said a release.

Even the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, mandate the requirement of at least 6% of wheat protein called gluten to be present in Atta, said the company in a statement.