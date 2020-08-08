T-BOT to scan body temperature and dispense sanitiser sans contact

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite mandating thermal scanners and sanitisers, the transmission of coronavirus is a possibility as these are handled by many. Providing a solution is the Kochi-based United NDT Training and Inspection Centre. Their product ‘T-BOT’ which comprises a contactless automatic temperature scanner and sanitiser dispenser. ‘T-BOT’ claims to be the first product from Kerala which provides the combination of scanner and sanitiser in a single device.

It can scan body temperature from a distance of three to ten centimetres. The dispenser is set at the bottom of the device and the sanitiser will be dispensed when a hand is detected. “The basic idea was to design a contactless device,” says Aji Varghese, partner, United NDT Training and Inspection Centre. “Whenever we visit a shop or a company, a person is assigned to scan our temperature. This is risky as we do not know whether that person is infected or not. Also, sanitiser bottles are handled by many. With T-BOT, a person can scan his temperature and sanitise his hands without being in contact,” adds Aji.

The device is compact, weighing around 1.5kg and can be easily carried anywhere. The dispenser can store 1.5 litres of sanitising liquid. “The prototype we designed works on power. This can be wall-mounted or easily attached to any surface. The device is designed in a way that only two millilitres of the liquid will be dispensed on detecting the hand. So wastage of sanitiser is avoided and around 750 persons can be served through one filling,” says Aji.

The device was conceptualised by Maneesh Gopi, who heads the R&D division, and his wife Neethu. The device has an inbuilt Bluetooth function which can be paired with Android phones. “The result of the temperature scanning will be available on the phones of shop owners. The temperature will also be digitally displayed on the device. If the temperature is above 38 degree Celsius, an alarm will be activated notifying the person that they have an abnormal temperature,” says Aji. The device is best suited for hospitals, clinics, malls and hypermarkets.

The prototype of the device was first tested by IMA and modifications were suggested. The modified model will be soon installed at the IMA’s Kochi office. “Various doctors have enquired for the device. The major challenge in developing was the non-availability of the manufacturing materials. We are now planning to design the device with plastic so that production can be scaled up. Also, the battery version of T-BOT will be rolled out in few days,” he says.

Other partners of the company including Krishnakumar R, Anas Abdul Basheer, C B Aneesh, Reshma Ismail, Krishnaprasad, Nishad and the staff helped in the completion of the current form of T-BOT. “Scanners and sanitisers are here to stay. And we are working relentlessly to provide a safe and hassle-free experience to people,” says Aji.