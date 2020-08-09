STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Migrant worker at Perumbavoor kills wife before committing suicide

An Odisha native murdered his wife before hanging himself to death at a rented room at Oodakali near Perumbavoor here on Saturday.

Published: 09th August 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Odisha native murdered his wife before hanging himself to death at a rented room at Oodakali near Perumbavoor here on Saturday. The deceased couple is identified as Silaaka Pradhaan, 23, and her husband Vishnukara Pradhaan, 26. Both were employees at a plywood factory near at Ashamanoor panchayat in Oodakali.

According to the police, the woman’s neck was cut open with a knife. There was a 10cm wide and 4cm deep wound on the front portion of her neck. There is a fracture on her left hand as well. The incident is suspected to have happened between 9pm on Friday and 7.30am on Saturday.

They were living at the one-room facility of a building rented to migrant workers. A woman residing at the next room saw Vishnukara hanging at the window of the room. She immediately informed the owner of the building who contacted the police. “The woman was found lying in a pool of blood and Vishnukara was found hanging at the window. As the doors were locked from inside and no indication of anyone trespassing into the room was there, we suspect that the man first murdered his wife before committing suicide,” a police official said.

The neighbour saw them at around 9pm on Friday. The witnesses told police that the couple used to quarrel daily. They were not close to neighbours who were mostly from Assam.  

Kuruppampady police have registered separate FIRs of murder and unnatural death and conducted inquest proceedings. The post-mortem examination will be held on Sunday after Covid test results are received. An elder brother of the woman who is a labourer at Arakkapady has been intimated about the death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant worker Perumbavoor suicide
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp