COVID-19: 54 more test positive in Ernakulam, 138 recover

Rising cases in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry remains a concern for health authorities.

COVID-19 cases are spiking in Kerala (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Sunday saw 54 people testing positive for COVID-19, with a 25-year-old Dubai returnee being the only imported case. The remaining patients contracted the infection through local transmission. Meanwhile, 138 people recovered from the disease and were discharged.

Among the new cases are four healthcare workers – a 27-year-old Eloor native, a 57-year-old Chellanam native and a 31-year-old Palarivattom native, who work in various private hospitals in the district, and 32-year-old doctor working at a private hospital in Mangaluru, who is currently undergoing treatment at Thodupuzha.

Rising cases in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry remains a concern for health authorities. As many as five persons from Fort Kochi and nine from Mattancherry tested positive on the day. “Stringent measures will be carried out, just like in the case of the Aluva and Keezhmad clusters,” said a health official.

Woman, 77, dies of COVID
Marykutty Pappachan, 77, of Ayampuzha, who was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery after turning COVID positive, passed away on Sunday. According to hospital authorities, she was undergoing treatment for a heart-related ailment at a private hospital and was rushed to MCH on Saturday evening. She was a diabetic as well.

