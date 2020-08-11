STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
101 Covid positive cases, 92 through local spread

The district on Monday reported 101 Covid positive cases, 92 of which were through local transmission. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 101 Covid positive cases, 92 of which were through local transmission. Fort Kochi and Mattanchery, each of which reported 12 cases on Monday, remain a major concern for health authorities. The Chellanam cluster also reported six cases. “In Chellanam, ward 16, 17 and 18 remain a source of concern. As for the rest we were able to rein in the infection spread,” said a health official.

Three healthcare workers and one ASHA worker are among those who tested positive. They include a  45-year-old health worker at a private hospital in Aluva, a 40-year-old Karukutty native who is a health worker at a First-Line Treatment Centre in Perumbavoor, a 34-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native and a health worker at Piravom Taluk Hospital, besides a 41-year-old Karuvelipady native ASHA worker.
Meanwhile, 47 persons recovered from the illness and were discharged. With this, a total of 1,212 people are undergoing treatment in the district.

One more death
Leelamaniyamma, 71, of Kadungalloor, who was undergoing treatment for Covid at  the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, died on Monday. According to the hospital authorities, she suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

