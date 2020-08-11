Gulf Malayalis volunteer in great numbers for vaccine trials

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the last couple of years, Malayalis have set examples for the entire nation multiple times by working together in the face of disasters - a rare camaraderie that goes beyond political and regional differences. Now, many Malayalis in the UAE are coming forward to volunteer for the clinical trials of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, proving that our sense of responsibility for fellow beings extends well beyond the borders.

In response to the UAE government’s statement seeking volunteers, many Malayalis have volunteered for the trials which began on July 16. The phase-III trials will test up to 15,000 volunteers between the age group of 18-60 years. For most of them, volunteering for the trials is a way to do their bit for the betterment of the world that is currently in the grip of Covid-19. Malappuram-native Sadab Ali was one of the first to be administered the vaccine in Abu Dhabi.

“My friend and I registered immediately after they invited volunteers. I had to undergo a blood test and Covid swab test on July 24, the results of which came three days later. On July 28, I went in for the vaccination, which was a five-step process. The first step involved an awareness session, which was followed by another round of blood test. A consent letter was signed by both the doctor and me, following which my vitals were recorded. I was administered the first dose and was allowed to leave after 30 minutes under observation,” says Sadab Ali.

The trials held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre saw overwhelming participation in the initial days. The whole process takes 379 days, and a second dose is administered after 21 days. Vinod Mammiliparambil, a Thrissur native, says the enthusiasm among people prompted him to attend the trials. “I accompanied my wife to the trial centre at Sharjah. Seeing the excitement, I too decided to join the trials. The process is very systematic and we have been instructed to keep tabs on any physical changes, including temperature.

Tele-consultations are held almost every day, followed by frequent face-to-face consultations. So far, my wife and I have had zero physical distress and we are only thrilled to be doing something for people all over the world,” says Vinod.

Shajahan Hyder Ali, whose family has been residing in Abu Dhabi for almost half a decade, says the huge turnout is a result of Malayalis wanting to show their commitment to the UAE, which is like a second home for them. “I decided to volunteer because I wanted to do everything possible for the UAE and humanity in general. This country has given us everything and I want to repay that debt. Moreover, this is a tribute to everyone who lost their lives to the virus.

Since Abu Dhabi was the only centre initially, I travelled from Al-Ain to do my bit,” says Shajahan. The trial is being operated by health practitioners from Abu Dhabi Health Services and is expected to complete in six to eight months. The vaccine being tested in the UAE is made from a dormant form of Covid-19 virus developed by Sinopharm, a Chinese pharmaceutical company. The first two phases were successfully completed in China.