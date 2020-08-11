STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Winning the video race

The vast void left behind by the ban of TikTok is being filled by a Kochi-based company. Here is how 
‘QTOK’ is growing into one of India’s best video sharing platforms

Published: 11th August 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Before its ban, TikTok was a platform for a number of social media enthusiasts to showcase their talent. Though many were disappointed with the shutting down of the video-sharing app, similar apps surfaced on Google PlayStore soon. 

Jumping onto the bandwagon is Kochi-based company Studio 90 Innovations Private Limited which recently launched ‘QTOK’, an app with the same interface and features as TikTok. QTOK is proving to be a hit already, it has been downloaded by 50,000 people in Kerala alone.

According to K K Raveendranathan, chairman, Studio 90 Innovations Private Limited, his company started working on ‘QTOK’ even before TikTok was banned. The plan was to embed QTOK with better features than TikTok. “However, the ban on TikTok changed our plans. We rolled out QTOK with TikTok-like icons and features. We thought this would attract more users to QTOK because it is familiar,” says Raveendranathan.

The app allows users to make live videos that are less than 30 seconds long and upload videos less than five minutes long. All other features that were available on TikTok are available in QTOK with the same UI interface. “Right now, we have reduced the video length to one minute to filter out advertising and promotional videos. The duration of live video will be upgraded to 45 seconds,” adds Raveendranathan.
The company claims to have around 23,000 daily active users.

The updated interface will be released by the end of August . “Users have complained that the ap doesn’t have many filters. So we will be launching a few custom-made ones. A video editing software and ultra slow motion feature will also be incorporated. Features like 360 degree camera, augmented reality and an option to create our own emojis as reaction to various videos will be added by next month.

Our music library will have more than one lakh songs from all Indian languages.” Though the app received negative feedback in the beginning, Raveendranathan says their team was able to turn things around eventually “After TikTok got banned, competition got stronger. It’s good in a way, because it makes us bring in new features and make the product better. Users will go with the best platform out there,” he says. 
The company has set up a team to monitor the videos being uploaded.

“We will try to remove as much explicit content as possible,” says Raveendranathan. A support team is working 24x7 to assist users. “Users also have monetary benefits if they manage to get a good amount of followers and views. Plan for an OTT platform is also in the pipeline. Users with genuine talent will be selected and featured on the OTT content,” adds Raveendranathan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp