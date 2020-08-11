Winning the video race

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Before its ban, TikTok was a platform for a number of social media enthusiasts to showcase their talent. Though many were disappointed with the shutting down of the video-sharing app, similar apps surfaced on Google PlayStore soon.

Jumping onto the bandwagon is Kochi-based company Studio 90 Innovations Private Limited which recently launched ‘QTOK’, an app with the same interface and features as TikTok. QTOK is proving to be a hit already, it has been downloaded by 50,000 people in Kerala alone.

According to K K Raveendranathan, chairman, Studio 90 Innovations Private Limited, his company started working on ‘QTOK’ even before TikTok was banned. The plan was to embed QTOK with better features than TikTok. “However, the ban on TikTok changed our plans. We rolled out QTOK with TikTok-like icons and features. We thought this would attract more users to QTOK because it is familiar,” says Raveendranathan.

The app allows users to make live videos that are less than 30 seconds long and upload videos less than five minutes long. All other features that were available on TikTok are available in QTOK with the same UI interface. “Right now, we have reduced the video length to one minute to filter out advertising and promotional videos. The duration of live video will be upgraded to 45 seconds,” adds Raveendranathan.

The company claims to have around 23,000 daily active users.

The updated interface will be released by the end of August . “Users have complained that the ap doesn’t have many filters. So we will be launching a few custom-made ones. A video editing software and ultra slow motion feature will also be incorporated. Features like 360 degree camera, augmented reality and an option to create our own emojis as reaction to various videos will be added by next month.

Our music library will have more than one lakh songs from all Indian languages.” Though the app received negative feedback in the beginning, Raveendranathan says their team was able to turn things around eventually “After TikTok got banned, competition got stronger. It’s good in a way, because it makes us bring in new features and make the product better. Users will go with the best platform out there,” he says.

The company has set up a team to monitor the videos being uploaded.

“We will try to remove as much explicit content as possible,” says Raveendranathan. A support team is working 24x7 to assist users. “Users also have monetary benefits if they manage to get a good amount of followers and views. Plan for an OTT platform is also in the pipeline. Users with genuine talent will be selected and featured on the OTT content,” adds Raveendranathan.