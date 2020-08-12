Dr Robin Radhakrishnan aka ‘Doctor Machaan’ gets Global Youth Achievement Award 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Instagram influencer Dr Robin Radhakrishnan aka ‘Doctor Machaan’ has received the Global Youth Achievement Award 2020 in the ‘motivational and inspiring youth’ category recently. The award was instituted by the National Youth Icon Award Committee (New Delhi). Robin who works at the emergency medicine department at GG Hospital Trivandrum is the only Malayali among the 25 winners, from different parts of India. The winners were shortlisted from over 5000 entries through online polls and by judges.

Robin is a multi-talented personality who is skilled in acting and script writing. The short motivational videos that he shares with his Instagram followers has also inspired many people across the country. He receives around 1000 messages daily from his followers who share their life’s problems and ask for a solution regarding it.