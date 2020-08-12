STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eloor’s flood relief camps are safe

According to authorities, three camps function here, sticking to safety protocol

The relief camp at Govt UP School at Kuttikaattukara. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By  Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Prabhavathi, an ASHA worker from Eloor, has been having a busy week. For, her morning shift involves attending to the over 31 families put up at Government UP School at Kuttikaattukara. By afternoon, she rushes to the Hindalco Union Office where another 27 families that reside at Powerloom Junction are camped. 

For Prabhavathi, the extra duty is an effort to ensure the rehabilitation camps, where people from flood-hit areas are housed, are safe from Covid-19 scare.  “We work in coordination with the Kalamassery Primary Health Centre. A medical team comes everyday to ensure that people are safe and no one has any symptoms,” says Prabhavathi. 

With many people deciding to stay at home despite flood threats, Eloor Municipality, which saw flooding in many areas, decided to come up with a safe system. According to Chandramathy Kunjappan, councillor, special arrangements are made in these camps by the municipality to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed.

“We have arranged a separate section for people over 60 years of age. Each family is separated from the next so that there is enough social distancing. Masks and sanitisers are in abundance,” she adds. “The municipality has also banned visitors from outside. Everything that people in the camp consumes inside the camp is made there. We have ensured there is no exposure to people outside,” says Chandramathy.

Another camp functions at Government High School, Pathalam. “We have over 50 families there. People are satisfied with the facilities we offer. Nobody has any sort of complaints and discomfort. With water receding, many have opted to go back. The one family which was in quarantine was not moved to the camp. Instead, we decided to keep a tab on them everyday,” says the councillor. Eloor Municipality saw many areas inundated, including the Don Bosco Colony, which has been witnessing flooding for the last many years.

flooding 
