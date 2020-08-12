Sreenath Gopinath bags ‘Pride of Nation’ award for contributions to art, culture and society

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreenath Gopinath, who hails from Payyanur in Kannur, has been presented the ‘Pride of Nation’ award jointly instituted by Mumbai-based Bright India Foundation, the Edge magazine and Kriz media.

The award is conferred to individuals who have given outstanding contributions in social, cultural and art fields.

Sreenath, who was the former convener of Technos, the All Kerala Engineering Students Association, had organised nearly 20 online arts festival for colleges, including CET Thiruvananthapuram, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The online fests had well-known personalities from various fields as judges and was done without spending a single rupee.

He was then approached to conduct similar fests in other states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.The co-founder of Kochi-based startup TechbyHeart, Sreenath is the first Malayali to bag the award. He had also received the state government’s Diamond Jubilee Fellowship for young artists and is now an associate member of National Cyber Security Standards.