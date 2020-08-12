STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to Covid, no Athachamayam to herald Onam this year

Owing to Covid-19, the flag will not be hoisted this year, thereby breaking a tradition which
has lasted since the state’s formation

Published: 12th August 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

File Pictures of Athachamayam

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Traditionally, Onam celebrations in the state are set in motion by the Athachamayam procession held at Tripunithura on the day of Atham as per the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. The 10-day event which awakens the temple town comprises the Atham flag received by the representative of the erstwhile royal family on the Hill Palace premises followed by a ceremonial procession that is significant and involves the participation of folk artists, floats, musical ensembles and the general public. 

Unlike all these years, Covid-19 pandemic is playing the major spoilsport in Onam celebrations this year. Regardless of the circumstances, the flag has always been received and hoisted by the royal family. However, owing to Covid-19 this year, the flag will not be hoisted -- thereby breaking a tradition which has lasted ever since the state’s formation. As per sources, a similar situation had taken place only decades ago.  

In a meeting held on Monday, Tripunithura Municipality decided to forfeit all related ceremonies, including the legendary procession involving traders come from afar to sell their wares and foreigners.
Municipality chairperson Chandrika Devi said that even the Athachamayam committee wasn’t formed this year due to the circumstances. “The programme runs on funds collected from the people. The government had lent a share only once. M Swaraj, MLA, had given us `5 lakh for the activities. Traditionally, the procession is flagged off at Atham Nagar, at the Government Boys High School Ground, Tripunithura. We had a small sum that was leftover from last year which we had decided to use this year. Unfortunately, the circumstances have changed,” she said.

Recurring disasters have dampened Athachamayam for the past two years. While Onam celebrations were inaugurated in 2018, the procession, famous for its amalgamation of various communities didn’t take place owing to the flood. And while both ceremonies took place in 2019, heavy rain saw very less fanfare at the stalls and events.

Unlike previous years, organising the procession and festival is hazardous to human lives, owing to the nature of the pandemic. “Several temple festivities have been cancelled this year in the wake of the pandemic. Similarly, Athachamayam shouldn’t be held either. The occasion is an important platform for several traditional artists in the district. Regardless, there aren’t any complaints as people would prefer abiding by the Covid-19 protocols and staying home. Currently, Tripunithura has several containment zones, so a free and fair Athachamayam cannot be held,” said V P Prasad, chairperson, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association (TRURA). 

