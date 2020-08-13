STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Need a service? Bookit

The app developed by Techins Software Solutions LLP allows service providers to connect with prospective clients

Published: 13th August 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has made the word ‘social distancing’ gain a lot of traction with the practise being observed everywhere as a means of breaking the chain of infection spread. In an attempt to help business establishments like supermarkets observe social distancing, a Kottayam-based startup has come up with a solution. The mobile application ‘Bookit’ developed by Techins Software Solutions LLP offers shop owners, doctors and others the facility to connect with their prospective customers and clients. 

“We are a bunch of hardworking and dedicated professionals who believe in living with a strong bond to our community. We treasure people and value humanity. This product is an outcome of such a vision,” said Shaji Zacharias, designated partner at Techins Software which also has branches in Ernakulam.

“We discovered that there was deep sense of requirement for such an application which connects all high in demand services people find difficult to locate or reach out. So we invested our time and energy into it and now Bookit is a reality. Bookit brings all types of services to a single platform,” said Shaji. According to him, the public can search the service they need, book an appointment and contact the service provider from the safety of their home. “The application then helps the service provider to send the product to the customer,” said Shaji.

In the case of service providers, they can register themselves to get visibility among customers. “All they have to do is go on to the website www.bookitindia.com and register their business. Once the service providers submit all the required documents, they will be sent an email with an username and password,” said Shaji. 

Business owners can describe their mode of service and the charges. 
“Once the creators of Bookit verify the details provided, the service providers’ account will be activated,” said Shaji. Services like clinics, saloons, car wash, workshops, plumbers, electricians, electronic shops and dry cleaning facilities become available at the fingertip without them having to venture out, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp