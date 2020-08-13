Need a service? Bookit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has made the word ‘social distancing’ gain a lot of traction with the practise being observed everywhere as a means of breaking the chain of infection spread. In an attempt to help business establishments like supermarkets observe social distancing, a Kottayam-based startup has come up with a solution. The mobile application ‘Bookit’ developed by Techins Software Solutions LLP offers shop owners, doctors and others the facility to connect with their prospective customers and clients.

“We are a bunch of hardworking and dedicated professionals who believe in living with a strong bond to our community. We treasure people and value humanity. This product is an outcome of such a vision,” said Shaji Zacharias, designated partner at Techins Software which also has branches in Ernakulam.

“We discovered that there was deep sense of requirement for such an application which connects all high in demand services people find difficult to locate or reach out. So we invested our time and energy into it and now Bookit is a reality. Bookit brings all types of services to a single platform,” said Shaji. According to him, the public can search the service they need, book an appointment and contact the service provider from the safety of their home. “The application then helps the service provider to send the product to the customer,” said Shaji.

In the case of service providers, they can register themselves to get visibility among customers. “All they have to do is go on to the website www.bookitindia.com and register their business. Once the service providers submit all the required documents, they will be sent an email with an username and password,” said Shaji.

Business owners can describe their mode of service and the charges.

“Once the creators of Bookit verify the details provided, the service providers’ account will be activated,” said Shaji. Services like clinics, saloons, car wash, workshops, plumbers, electricians, electronic shops and dry cleaning facilities become available at the fingertip without them having to venture out, he said.