STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Get your freak on

Anna Katharina Valayil aka Tribemama Mary Kali’s ,latest release ‘Freakay’ is an ode to all the weirdos  and misfits who learned to love themselves

Published: 14th August 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: What makes independent music one of the most powerful creations out there, is the fact that it holds the essence of what an artist stands for. For Anna Katharina Valayil aka Tribemama Mary Kali, her new single ‘Freakay’ is somewhat of a revelation too, singing about what matters to her the most. Though she is familiar to most Malayalis as a playback singer who voiced hit songs like ‘Appangalembadum’ from Ustad Hotel, her musical identity is in touch with global art and music. The Kottayam-born, Nigeria-bred artist connects deeply with pop, jazz, reggae and funk, and with ‘Freakay’, she is well on her way to creating a niche in south Indian R&B.

“It is something I have always noticed—how society is too soon to categorise us, tell us what is good and bad. You are valued only if you act or live a certain way. But this kills what makes human beings inherently unique. It stops us from truly loving and accepting ourselves. Now, we know that anyone can be truly happy only if they are at peace with themselves. But how can you do that when the whole world is not at peace with you?,” asks Anna, who calls out to all the misfits and freaks out there, and tells them ‘Freaky, I love you’. 

Alongside choreographer and friend Ruby Ruksana and Anna’s sister Becky Mary Valayil, Anna grooves to the funky, fun beat laced with mystical south Indian undertones, and Anna’s signature smooth and sensual vocals.Nikhil Vijayan, Anna’s manager and the choreographer of the video, experienced his own parallel journey towards becoming a filmmaker with ‘Freakay’.

“We were planning on a video for a while, and then the lockdown kept delaying it. One day, I just told him it had to be him. He studied camera, practised with his wife a million times, and then finally got it right,” she says. The aesthetics are on point too, stylishly reflecting the transformation of a saree-clad, homely Mary into an outspoken, shimmering Kali, who tells humanity that self-love is the most powerful energy. 

A wife and mother of two kids, Anna is breaking many stereotypes with this song. “When you are a playback singer in the industry with a different voice, you tend to get typecast. But I have always identified myself as an independent artist. We shot the entire video at my flat, with just our family members as crew. This is a tribe that came together to support each other,” says Anna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp