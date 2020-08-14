Police take Rehana Fathima to her house, seize tablet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam South police on Thursday carried out evidence collection along with activist Rehana Fathima in the case related to circulation of a video in which her children were seen painting on her semi-nude body, on social media.

Rehana, who had surrendered before police on August 8 after the Supreme Court rejected her bail petition, was sent the police custody from Wednesday morning till Thursday evening. Police conducted evidence collection at her residence at Panampilly Nagar and seized a tablet from there. Rehana was presented before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The case was registered under POCSO and IT Acts after the Kerala Police’s Cyberdome reported the circulation of the video through social media. Earlier, the High Court and Supreme Court had rejected her bail applications. Justifying her act, she had submitted before the court that her children need to be imparted sex education and made aware of the body and its parts. She also wanted her children to view it as a different medium altogether rather than seeing it as a sexual tool alone.