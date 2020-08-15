STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp continues to shift blame to state depts

The engineer said PWD should reconstruct culverts and realign drains along the MG Road stretch to avoid waterlogging.

Published: 15th August 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Flooded KSRTC bus station in Kochi

Flooded KSRTC bus station in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the collector’s report blamed it for the July 29 waterlogging, the corporation continued to blame state departments. In a report submitted before the High Court, the corporation superintending engineer said improper laying of power and communication cables and water supply lines is obstructing the flow through the drains. He said the mouth portion of canals opening into backwaters was blocked due to dredging of the shipping channel by Cochin Port and Shipyard.

The engineer said PWD should reconstruct culverts and realign drains along the MG Road stretch to avoid waterlogging. Slope correction,  increasing the capacity of canals and construction of sidewalls should be taken up by owner departments, including KSEB, PWD, GCDA, NHAI, Railways, Kochi Metro and Kerala  Water Authority. Rejecting the Operation Breakthrough proposal for deepening and reconstruction of Mullassery canal,  the engineer said this can be taken up only after a detailed technical study. Water level in the backwaters is same as in the starting point of Mullassery canal and further deepening of the canal may lead to flooding of low-lying areas near TP canal where colonies are located.

TP canal is the major outlet for rainwater runoff in central Kochi connecting Thevara and Perandoor. However, there is no effective linkage between the Thevara and Perandoor stretches as the canal’s width shrinks to 1.5 m at the railway crossing. Desilting was done in the Thevara side of the canal.However, dredging cannot be done more than allowable depth as colonies are located close to the canal and this may damage houses.

