Cattle feed at subsidised rates for farmers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As an emergency aid to the dairy farmers who are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the Dairy Development Department has started distribution of cattle feed at subsidised rates.

Around 1.82 lakh dairy farmers will benefit from the initiative which is being carried out on a budget of `11.83 crore. The cattle feed from Kerala Feeds Ltd and Milma will be distributed to the farmers. Dairy Development Minister K Raju inaugurated the initiative on Monday through a live programme on Facebook.