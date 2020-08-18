STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid-19: Homeless people find it hard on Kochi streets

Amid the economic crisis, the daily expense incurred has forced several organisations to stay away from providing aid to these people

Published: 18th August 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Elderly people wait in a queue to get the free meals provided by Thanal NGO at Kaloor in Kochi ,A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the announcement of nation-wide lockdown, it was the homeless senior citizens in Kochi who were affected the most. Though many organisations had turned up in the first few weeks with help, it didn’t sustain for long.Although they had been rehabilitated in several city schools during the peak of pandemic spread, many of them returned to the street due to various reasons. Adding to the concern, Geetha, a 55-year-old woman,  was found dead at Kaloor on Tuesday. 

As these persons have constant exposure to unhygienic conditions in the time of Covid-19, many have backed out from lending a helping hand.“There are over 300 senior citizens living in city streets despite the rising number of Covid cases. The majority of them are in the high-risk age category. Luckily, none of them have contracted the virus yet. But how long will they survive without any support?” asked Noushad K A, a volunteer of Thanal Palliative and Paraplegic Care Society, an NGO working for  the welfare senior and ailing citizens. 

According to him, the daily expense amid the economic crisis has also forced several organisations to stay away from providing aid to the helpless souls. “We incur an expense of around `7,500 daily for providing food for everyone. It comes to around Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Many of our daily expenses are sponsored by people from all walks of life. Instead of merely receiving the amount, we also ask them to join us in distribution on the ground. Many have understood the reality of these people in that manner,” he added.  

Interestingly, many of these people have adopted a different life after receiving medical aid provided by these organisations. “Many of them are battling with psychological and physical issues on the street. It is these issues that make a couple of them violent most of the time. But our society easily generalises them as drunkards and criminals. One of these stranded souls is working as a medical representative after undergoing proper medical treatment. With multiple challenges to confront now, they badly need our support these days,” added the volunteer who runs a hotel at Broadway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Homeless COVID 19 Kochi
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp