Kerala HC to get four more judges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court has approved the proposal to elevate two advocates of the Kerala High Court and two District Sessions Judges as judges of the Kerala High Court.The collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India cleared the names of advocates Murali Purushothaman and Ziyad Rehman A A and Sessions judges- Karunakaran Babu and Kauser Edappagath.

Karunakaran Babu is now serving as Principal Sessions Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, while Kauser Edappagath is the Principal Sessions Judge, Ernakulam District Court.Murali Purushothaman commenced practice under senior advocate N Nandakumara Menon and started independent practice in 2000. He is the standing counsel for Election Commission of India, State Election Commission, Delimitation Commission, Fee Regulatory Committee and appeared for various local bodies. He is an expert in constitutional law.